Recently, the monkey lovers Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover shot a sensuous advertisement for a condom brand Playgard. In no time, the duo got massively trolled for the same. And we are not surprised! The actress has been sharing several stills from the ad on her social media account.

While many fans appreciated Bipasha for being a part of a condom ad and creating awareness and some have trolled her for endorsing this ad despite of being a great actress.

Twitteratis left no chance of letting down the couple and started giving advises to them. One of the advice given to her on Twitter was, ‘Bipasha Basu, not sure you should be doing this. Wait and explore good cinema. You do have a brand value.’ Some also took a dig at her dropping career and wrote, ‘No movies been offered to these two, so they have to resort to cheesy commercials.” Speaking to Mid-Day, the Raaz actress spoke about the ad and why she thinks there is nothing wrong in endorsing condoms. She said, “The idea is to create awareness on the subject; it’s the need of the hour.

I am doing no wrong by endorsing condoms.” Bipasha further also added that why she came on board for the commercial. “It was going to be shot by one of the most trusted photographers and ad-filmmaker in the business, Prasad Naik. So, I knew it would be aesthetically shot,” she added.

Earlier, Bipasha had posted a video with a caption which read, “In a country that has the second largest population in the world..we still have taboos on just the words sex and condoms…”

Well, we can’t deny the fact that the duo has shared steamy chemistry in their last film together, Alone.