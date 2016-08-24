Ayushmann Khurrana, Kriti Sanon and Rajkummar Rao come together for Junglee Pictures and BR Studio’s upcoming production rooted in UP. Titled Bareily Ki Barfi, the movie will be helmed by Swara Bhaskar-starrer Nil Battey Sannata fame director Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari.

“It’s a unique romcom rooted in Uttar Pradesh. We start shooting in the first week of October after conducting a few workshops with the actors in September,” confirms Priti Shahani, President of Junglee Pictures.

Priti shares that in the film, Ayushmann owns a printing press, Rajkummar is an author and Kriti plays a liberal thinking UP girl.

Ayushmann recently completed a successful tour of the US and Canada. He was joined by playback singer Sunidhi Chauhan on the musical concert.

Meanwhile, Kriti has just wrapped up a schedule of Dinesh Vijan’s Raabta with Sushant Singh Rajput in Mauritius. Rajkummar who was last seen in Aligarh, has wrapped up Ramesh Sippy’s Shimla Mirchi, Vikramaditya Motwane’s next and Amit Masurkar’s Newton.

When asked about the quirky title, Kapil Chopra from BR Studios said, “It’s a fun film. Kriti’s family owns a mithai shop and that’s where the story takes off and hence the title. I always say Kriti is my Bareily Ki Barfi in the film.”