Director Shekhar S Jha seems to have pulled off a casting coup of sorts. After all, to get the man who’s known for his hard hitting roles, Nana Patekar, to team up with the artsy cinema world’s eternal temptress, Mahie Gill, is not every man’s job.

Set in Goa, Wedding Anniversary is about a Mumbai based couple Kahani (Mahie) and Nirbhay who decide to get back to celebrating their first wedding anniversary in Goa, the place from where their love story began. But their plan takes a complete turn of events where Mahie finds herself in Goa with a man named Nagarjuna played by Nana Patekar. What happens next is what will make for an interesting watch!

Wedding Anniversary is a compelling allegory about love, life and relationships. And this would arguably be the first time when veteran star Nana Patekar and the artsy Bollywood babe Mahie Gill would have come together for for a romantic drama film!

The film is scheduled to release on the 24th of February, 2017.