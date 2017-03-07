Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan’s romantic drama Badrinath Ki Dulhania is all set to release this week. At the special screening of the film, we saw Alia and Varun all excited to introduce their upcoming project to their family and friends.

Their mentor, Karan Johar obviously made sure to attend the screening. Also, Manish Malhotra, Baadshah, Mahesh Bhatt, Soni Razdan, David Dhawan were snapped attending the screening.

Check out the photos here:

Directed by Shashank Khaitan, the film is all set to hit the theaters on 10th March. With the Holi extended weekend coming up, it has good chances to put up a good performance at the box office.