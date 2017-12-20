The actress needs no introduction; the vibrant, cute little girl is indeed a perfect example of ‘Chota Packet Bada Dhamaka’. With oodles of talent and already a number of award-winning performances in her kitty, there is nothing that can stop Alia Bhatt from reaching new heights. Daughter of famous director Mahesh Bhatt, and actress Soni Razdan the girl is known for her ability to fit in any role offered and play it flawlessly.

The actress has given hits like Badrinath Ki Dulhania, Highway, 2 states, Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania etc. Let’s take a look at all her upcoming movies since it looks like the actress is going to have a good time ahead!

Let’s take a look at her upcoming projects :

1. Raazi

The espionage thriller revolves around a Kashmiri girl, played by Alia, married to an army officer across the border, Vicky Kaushal, who provides the Indian Intelligence with invaluable information during the 1971 Indo-Pak war and saves the lives of scores of our soldiers. It is all set to release on 11th May 2018. The movie will be directed by Meghna Gulzar!

2. Gully Boy

This will be the first time Alia and Ranveer will work together in a movie. The duo has done a couple of ad shoots and it looks like they’ll share an amazing chemistry in the movie. Gully Boy is being helmed by Zoya Akhtar. It will be produced by Excel Entertainment and Zoya’s new production Tiger Baby.

3. Brahmastra

Ayan Mukherjee is known for his hit films Wake Up Sid (2009) and Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani (2013). This will be a science fiction film in which Ranbir Kapoor will play a superhero. Alia Bhatt will be seen as his leading lady in the film. The movie is set to be an action drama.

It is also speculated that the actress will be doing Shuddhi and Shiddat in the future but they have not been confirmed. Shiddhat is said to star a big cast of Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt, Sanjay Dutt, Sridevi, Sonakshi Sinha and Aditya Roy Kapur while Shuddhi will include Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt and it is said to be a rom-com.

It looks like Alia’s fans have a lot more to look forward to!