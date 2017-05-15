Actress Alia Bhatt has praised filmmaker S.S. Rajamouli’s magnum opus Baahubali 2: The Conclusion and says she is keen to work with its lead actor Prabhas.

Alia spoke about Prabhas while chatting with her fans on Twitter on Sunday.

“Need a new word for this giant. Rock-buster? Loved it.. it was epic,” Alia tweeted when a fan asked her to describe Baahubali 2: The Conclusion in one word.

Alia later said she considers Prabhas as her favourite south Indian actor. Asked whether she would like to work with Prabhas, Alia wrote: “For sure!”

The 24-year-old currently has films like Dragon and Gully Boy in her kitty. She said she is “excited” about Dragon, which also features Ranbir Kapoor.

While she has been rumored to have been dating Sidharth Malhotra, the actress refuses to openly talk about her love life in the media but it’s one aspect of her life that she freely talks about to her best friends.Talking about the same, Alia said, “You can’t call your friend your best friend unless they know the list of people you’ve dated or wanted to date. They are the ones who support you through the love-struck phases and help you mend the heartbreak too.”

Alia was last seen Badrinath Ki Dulhania along with Varun Dhawan. The film enjoyed immense success at the box office and was loved by the audience, mainly thanks to the chemistry between the duo. The film was a sequel to their previous film, Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania. There have been speculations that Alia may be considered for Shah Rukh Khan’s upcoming film with Anand L Rai, where he will be seen playing the character of a dwarf. If reports are to go by, the two-heroine film, may star Alia with Deepika Padukone or Katrina Kaif. The actress has previously worked with Shah Rukh Khan in Gauri Shinde’s Dear Zindagi.