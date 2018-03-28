Alia Bhatt is currently juggling between the shoot of Zoya Akhtar’s Gully Boy and Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra. In a recent interview, the actress spoke about featuring in a multi starrer film but with an all-female cast.

Alia Bhatt had recently worked in a multi starrer Udta Punjab which also had Kareena Kapoor Khan in a lead role. The actress told Bollywood Life, “I’ve never been offered such a movie. I haven’t rejected a film because it was a two-heroine outing. Instead, I want to do something which has only women. I think we will have amazing camaraderie and it will be a fun film.”

The actress was later questioned about whom she wants to act with in a female multi starrer, she added, “Katrina (Kaif) is one of my closest friends, so we keep talking about doing a film. It’s the same with Deepika (Padukone). It will be amazing to act in a movie with such powerful women. I’ve made a pact with Kat and DP that we will do films together.”

Trending

Alia Bhatt was asked to comment on the changing trends of the Bollywood industry, she concluded, “It has become progressive for actresses today. But, there’s still a long way to go. The best thing is that now, they are standing by each other. For instance, imagine Dil Chahta Hai being remade with three girls today. It would be wonderful. I’m game for a good chick flick,” says the Raazi star.

Earlier in an interview, Katrina had expressed her desire to work with Alia Bhatt in the remake of Thelma & Louise (1991).