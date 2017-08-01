Alia Bhatt & Vicky Kaushal’s Raazi Gets A 2018 Release Date

A big one is here, from Dharma Productions! Karan Johar just put a tweet with the release date for his next big one – Raazi! Mark the date guys, 11th May 2018!

The film stars Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal of Masaan fame! Directed by Meghna Gulzar, the film is being produced by Dharma Productions and Junglee Pictures.

The movie revolves around a Kashmiri girl, essayed by Alia Bhatt and a Pakistani army officer, portrayed by Vicky Kaushal. The movie will be shot in Punjab, Kashmir and a couple of scenes in Mumbai. This is Meghna Gulzar’s next outing after Talvar, and she seems extremely thrilled.

In Meghna’s words, “I am trying to do something in a new space, recreating India and Pakistan of the 1970s on sets and real locations. A lot of research has gone into getting the period and dialect right. There are some action pieces too. It’s work in progress with workshops and reading sessions.”

The entire team of Raazi’ is super excited for their upcoming venture, and with super actors like Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal on board, there is no stopping them! It’s Junglee Pictures’ first collaboration with Karan Johar.

Earlier, it was reported that Kashmir would be recreated at a set in Mumbai citing security reasons, but it looks like the cast and crew might be traveling to Kashmir for the shoot.

Alia Bhatt is also set to portray a character, quite different from her recent outings. Currently on a break, Alia Bhatt is all set to hit the silver screen with her upcoming ventures, which include Gully boy with Ranveer Singh and Dragon opposite Ranbir Kapoor.

Based on HarinderSikka’s bestselling novel, Calling Sehmat, ‘Raazi’ means agreeable. 11th May 2018, are you all set for Raazi’? Write to us in the comments below!