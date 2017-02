Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan are all set to get us full on entertainment this Holi with their upcoming film Badrinath Ki Dulhania. The film is a part of the first ever romance franchise, Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania.

Since the film is 10 days away from release, the makers have released a countdown poster which features the lead pair in a playful mood.

Check out the poster here:

Directed by Shashank Khaitan, the film is slated to release on 10th March.