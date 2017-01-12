Alia Bhatt Turned Down Sanjay Dutt’s Bhoomi?

Amongst the new age actresses, Alia Bhatt clearly is one of the most sought after stars today. She has already done some phenomenal work in her career and looks like is now being choosy about her future projects.

Reports suggest that she has turned down Sanjay Dutt’s comeback film, Bhoomi. Apparently, Dutt was keen on casting her in this revenge drama revolving around a father-daughter relation and Alia clearly said a no.

Buzz is that Dutt tried a lot of ways to get her on board, including talking to mentor Karan Johar and father Mahesh Bhatt, yet the response has been a no.

Let’s see who bags this role now!