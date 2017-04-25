Alia Bhatt once donned a Kashmiri avatar for Imtiaz Ali’s Highway. Latest buzz suggests that the actress is all set to play a Kashmiri wife in a war thriller all over again.

According to gossip mongers, Dharma Productions and Junglee Pictures have joined hands to produce a film about a Kashmiri woman married to a Pakistani army officer, who plays a spy for the Indian intelligence agency, from across the border during the testing times of the 1971 Indo-Pak war.

While Alia Bhatt may be made a part to this spy thriller, it remains to be seen as to who will step into the role of the army officer.

Interestingly, a similar character was portrayed by Preity Zinta in 2003’s The Hero: Love Story Of A Spy which featured Sunny Deol in a lead role.

Alia Bhatt is currently riding high on the success of her last flick Badrinath Ki Dulhania. The film entered the 100 crore club in the domestic market and grossed over 200 crores worldwide.

In the past, Bollywood has made some movies which are based or that revolved around 1971 war – like Border, Deewar, Ab Tumhare Hawale Watan Saathiyo, 1971, Hindustan Ki Kasam, Aakraman, Vijeta to name a few.

Alia will be next seen in Dragon. It is a superhero film and will see Alia and Ranbir Kapoor together on screen for the first time. Written and directed by Ayan Mukherji and produced by Karan Johar, it also stars Amitabh Bachchan.

Alia has also signed director Zoya Akhtar’s Gully Boy opposite Ranveer Singh. The film will be based on the life of street rappers. The film will be produced by Excel Entertainment and Zoya’s recently launched banner Tiger Baby. The shooting of the film will probably start in November this year.

