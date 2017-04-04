Alia Bhatt & Sonakshi Sinha Graze The Cover Magazine Of Grazia & Filmfare

We are noticing that women-centric films are setting the trend in the Bollywood industry of late.

B-Town’s youth icons Alia Bhatt and Sonakshi Sinha have recently graced the covers of Grazia and Filmfare magazines respectively.

On the 9th anniversary of Grazia India, Alia Bhatt was chosen as the cover girl of the magazine. The actress is seen in wearing Savio Jon along with Tommy Hilfiger and Dior. The cover was photographed by Tarun Vishwa.

Alia Bhatt is currently riding high on the success of her recent flick Badrinath Ki Dulhania. The film has entered the 100 crore club at the domestic market as well as grossed over Rs 200 crores at the worldwide box office.

Alia Bhatt will next be seen in Ayan Mukerji’s Dragon along with Ranbir Kapoor. The 24-year old actress will also be seen in Zoya Akhtar’s Gully Boy along with Ranveer Singh. The film revolves around the life of street rappers.

Dabangg girl Sonakshi Sinha, who graced the Filmfare cover looks every bit gorgeous and adds zing to the retro feel!

The 29-year old actress is sporting a black high-waist leather skirt with a glazy salmon crusader jacket.

On the work front, Sonakshi is gearing up for the release of her upcoming film Noor. The film also stars Purab Kohli, Kanan Gill and Shibani Dandekar in key roles. The film is based on Pakistani author Saba Imtiaz’s novel Karachi, You’re Killing Me!. Noor is set to hit the screens on 21st April.

The actress will also be seen in Ittefaq opposite Sidharth Malhotra. The movie is a remake of a 1969 thriller by the same name which starred Rajesh Khanna and Nanda in the lead. The film will be directed by Abhay Chopra and produced by Dharma Productions and Red Chillies Entertainment.