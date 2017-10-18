Alia Bhatt and Sidharth Malhotra haven’t admitted publicly that they were in a relationship. However, their pictures and frequent appearances together had a different story to tell. Not only are the two spotted visiting each other at their homes, but the lovebirds have also gone out on vacations together.

Though the two have never opened up about their relationship, it was pretty evident in the past two years that both Alia and Sidharth were together and have been very fond of each other’s company.

There were rumors of the duo breaking up, the whispers about a third wheel responsible for their relationship have been doing the rounds for a while now. Sidharth’s closeness to his A Gentleman co-star Jacqueline Fernandez and Alia’s equation with a senior actor seem to be causing issues between the couple. Despite the issues, the couple was together. In fact, last time also when they took a break, a few months later, they kissed and patched up. However, this time no one can predict!

Jacqueline had finally responded to the entire buzz. The Judwaa 2 actress talked about her “relationship” with Sid and her equation with Alia. There were reports that Jacqueline had unfollowed Alia on Instagram, whereas, the truth was she never followed Alia on that social networking site.

Whereas, the pictures floating around tell a different story. The two were apparently spotted at Sanjay Kapoor’s bash where they look adorable together. Take a look at the pictures here:

Sidharth and Alia’s candid have them cutely talking and standing together. While Sidharth looks stylishly traditional in a red kurta whereas Alia Bhatt looked like a breath of fresh air in a mint green suit.

On the work front, Sidharth is busy with Ittefaq, which also features Sonakshi Sinha. Alia is getting ready for Meghna Gulzar’s Raazi which also has Vicky Kaushal in a key role.