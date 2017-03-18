Young and vivacious Alia Bhatt looked no less than a diva when she walked the runway as a showstopper for designer Namrata Joshipura for Maybelline New York show at the ongoing Amazon India Fashion Week Autumn- Winter 2017.

Maybelline New York has partnered with Joshipura to bring to the fore the latest trends from the runways of New York. The perfectly-blended show focused on Maybelline’s new eye make-up range and designer’s New York inspired contemporary collection and the 24-year-old actress justified the theme of the show with aplomb.

“Nobody can represents the brand’s theory, vision or the sensibility much more than Alia does. She is the perfect brand ambassador so to say as she has all the elements we are talking about young, energetic and lively face,” Joshipura told IANS before her show. Even the actress looked excited post her ramp walk.

“The show had a very dramatic feel and it was nice walking on the ramp. I like the whole vibe of the show. Today I feel very grungy hence I am carrying this look and I loved it,” Alia told reporters.

Talking about her collection for this season, Joshipura said that “No one can deny that we as Indians love drama, and the easiest way to manifest it is through gorgeous make-up and an elegant sense of style.”

“I’m thrilled to be working once again with Maybelline to create an eclectic New York inspired collection that is high on drama, fashion and of course some fantastic make-up looks,” she said.

And is the designer going to style Alia in any of her films?

“Nothing has come right now but if any opportunity comes that way, I am open to it. I think Alia is a great person to work with. She has great personality and It would be fun to work with her,” she said.