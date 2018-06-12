Alia Bhatt & Ranbir Kapoor Dating: Here’s What Pooja Bhatt Has To Say About It!

Actor-Filmmaker Pooja Bhatt has finally talked about her sister Alia Bhatt and her relationship with star Ranbir Kapoor. In a candid interview with The Indian Express the bold actress initially tried to dodge the question about her sister but cleared the air nonetheless. She added that Alia is a “much-improved Bhatt” in the sense that rumors and stories do not bother her.

Ranbir Kapoor very recently revealed to GQ about his relationship with Alia Bhatt, “It’s really new right now, and I don’t want to over speak. It needs time to breathe and it needs space.”

In a recent event in New Delhi, Pooja Bhatt tactfully replied to all the rumors saying, “I think that this is Alia’s time in the sun. We should just let that young girl be and enjoy her life because I think she is doing her job of entertaining India and the world really well. So, what she does or does not do in her personal life is really her problem. How she chooses to lead her life is her problem. My father and me have a different approach to it. She has a different approach to it. So, I think we should just let people be who they are.”

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor have made quite a few public appearances including Ranbir’s Ex Sonam Kapoor’s wedding.

The couple is working on a fantasy series Brahmastra and that’s were the two actors got close. Brahmastra is being made under the Dharma productions banner and is intended to be the first installation in the trilogy. It also stars superstar Amitabh Bachchan and Mouni Roy in key roles. The movie is being directed by Ayaan Mukherji of the Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani fame.