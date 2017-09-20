Filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt is celebrating his 69th birthday today and his daughters, Alia Bhatt and Pooja Bhatt have posted wonderful wishes for him on social media. Alia, who is the daughter of Mahesh Bhatt and actress Soni Razdan, shared a black and white photograph of the director in which he is seen sporting a Native American headdress and his eyes are shut.

“My sunshine my rain, my old man who’s taught me of love AND pain! The maddest teacher alive. Happy birthday my friend! May we be father daughter in all the lifetimes the universe has to offer,” wrote Alia Bhatt. The picture posted by the Dear Zindagi actress has garnered over one lakh likes which include those of celebrities Priyanka Chopra, Dia Mirza and Huma Qureshi.

Take a look :

My sunshine my rain, my old man who’s taught me of love AND pain! The maddest teacher alive. Happy birthday my friend! May we be father daughter in all the lifetimes the universe has to offer 🙏🤞 A post shared by Alia ✨⭐️ (@aliaabhatt) on Sep 19, 2017 at 7:58pm PDT

Pooja Bhatt, his eldest child from the filmmaker’s first wife Kiran too wished her father but in a totally different style. She shared a few old interview cut-outs of her daddy and we got to read his views shared long back. Pooja wrote along, “These words spoken in 1998 resonate today…Happy Birthday @MaheshNBhatt and thank you for being the father you are to more than your kids!”

Have a look:

These words spoken in 1998 resonate today…Happy Birthday @MaheshNBhatt and thank you for being the father you are to more than your kids! pic.twitter.com/CpDbEOMSzG — Pooja Bhatt (@PoojaB1972) September 20, 2017



Pooja Bhatt also shared another post where we see an old picture of this ace director with his wife Kiran Bhatt and daughter Pooja. “Even though you hate birthdays @MaheshNBhatt you & my mother always made sure I had the best ones even though you couldn’t afford them”, wrote Pooja Bhatt.

Even though you hate birthdays @MaheshNBhatt you & my mother always made sure I had the best ones even though you couldn’t afford them ❤️ pic.twitter.com/j1QyFZ5Ni5 — Pooja Bhatt (@PoojaB1972) September 20, 2017

On the work front, Mahesh Bhatt last helmed 2016 movie Raaz Reboot. He is currently working a sequel to his 1991 film Sadak and the third installment of Aashiqui series.

Alia Bhatt is currently busy shooting for Meghna Gulzar’s Raazi