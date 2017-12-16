After the three Khans of Bollywood, if any group of actresses has managed to create a trio of their own is the next-gen actresses Alia Bhatt, Parineeti Chopra and Shraddha Kapoor.

The actresses started their respective innings in Bollywood with Student of the Year, Ishaqzaade and Aashiqui 2 (rose to prominence) a couple of years ago and are considered in the same league then on.

Just like the Khans, the three actresses are seen pitted against each other time and again.

Be it Alia Bhatt, Parineeti Chopra or Shraddha Kapoor, the actresses have proved their mettle with their talent speaking volumes in their films. Not just the films but the characters stayed stuck in people’s memories with the portrayal of the actresses.

As the actresses created their mark on Bollywood, all three of them chose their own paths with the varied range of filmography they offered.

Alia Bhatt ventured into the niche audience with her choice of films like Highway, Udta Punjab, and Dear Zindagi. While Parineeti Chopra’s films excited the family audience with films like Ishaqzaade, Hasee Toh Phasee, and Golmaal Again. Shraddha Kapoor paved her way across the much massier audience with her diverse genres of films like she became a sensation with romantic Aashiqui 2, action with Baaghi, the thriller with Ek Villain and also explored the rare genre of Dance drama with ABCD 2.

Alia, Parineeti as well Shraddha emerged as the top choices for major producers in Bollywood resulting in the plethora of films the actresses offered to the audience.

Alia on her part chose Highway, Badrinath Ki Dulhania, Dear Zindagi each worked to its fate making Alia a performer we all look forward to.

Shraddha made some good film choices post Aashiqui 2 with ABCD 2, Baaghi, Ek Villain and now the trilingual Saaho opposite Prabhas

Talking about Parineeti’s film decisions Shudh Desi Romance, Ishaqzaade and now the super-hit Golmaal Again worked wonders for our bubbly girl

As we approach the year end, we take a look at their work from then till now and also how 2017 has been for them.

PAST YEARS



Alia Bhatt

Student of the Year – 70 crores

Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania – 78 crores

Highway – 27.25 crores

2 States – 104 crores

Kapoor & Sons – 73.03 crores

Shandaar – 42 crores

Udta Punjab – 60 crores

Dear Zindagi – 68 crores

Total = 522.28 crores

Parineeti Chopra

Ishaqzaade – 45 crores

Ladies vs Ricky Bahl – 37 crores

Hasee Toh Phasee – 35.50 crores

Shudh Desi Romance – 46.80 crores

Kill Dil – 31.15 crores

Daawat-e-Ishq – 24.20 crores

Meri Pyaari Bindu – 9.50 crores

Total = 229.15 crores

Shraddha Kapoor

Aashiqui 2 – 85.40 crores

Ek Villain – 105.50 crores

Haider – 58.30 crores

Baaghi – 76 crores

ABCD 2 – 105.74 crores

Rock On 2 – 11.50 crores

Luv Ka The End – 5.88 crores

Teen Patti – 4.77 crores

Total = 453.09 crores

CURRENT YEAR (2017)

The year 2017 has been excruciatingly abysmal for the film industry as footfalls of audiences in theatres were seen dropping considerably. 2017 promised one of the most awaited films but the response to most of the content has been beyond disappointing.

Even the films that have been successes this year have not managed to score impressive numbers. The industry as a whole needs to bounce back.

Alia Bhatt – One of the very few people from the industry (Less than 5%) who had a good year with Badri ki Dulhania.

Parineeti Chopra – After a long hiatus, her first release of this year was Meri Pyaari Bindu which flopped at the box office. Her next release Golmaal Again, even though one of the top grossers of the year cannot be entirely credited to Parineeti, as the film was Rohit Shetty’s franchise film toplined by the boys who have been part of earlier parts too.

Shraddha Kapoor – Looking at the box office collections of all their films in the past, one can conclusively say that Shraddha Kapoor’s appeal is massier compared to her other two contemporaries. But the actress is in majority of the industry (Almost 95%) that did not have a good 2017 with OK Janu, Haseena Parkar being flops and Half Girlfriend managing half success.