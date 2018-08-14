Alia Bhatt Finally REACTS On Link Up Rumours With Her Brahmastra Co-Star Ranbir Kapoor!

Rumours of Bollywood actors Alia Bhatt & Ranbir Kapoor, who will soon be seen in Brahmastra, dating has been doing the rounds since quite a while now. Although Ranbir had recently confirmed the news of dating Alia, the later as always preferred silence despite the rumours of the duo getting married next year took the internet by storm.

But at a recent event, Alia finally spoke about her rumoured boyfriend, wedding news and here’s what she has to say.

When asked about it at a recent event Mumbai, the actor said, “I don’t react to rumours. Rumours are not meant to be reacted upon. As long as you aren’t entering my bathroom, I am fine because if you are not talking about me then maybe I am not relevant enough.” She added, “But honestly, I am in a very good place both personally and professionally so no issues whatsoever.” Is that an indirect yes?

Moreover, that further came as a hint was, when asked if it adds to the performance if one is dating their co-star, Alia replied, “When you’re an actor, your job is to act. When you’re in front of the camera, it doesn’t matter who you are dating, not dating, whether you’re tall or short or fat or unhappy or very happy. Sometimes, there have been days when I’ve been very upset but I had to dance around and feel very excited. So that’s the process of being an actor.”

We like how Alia is being all mature and practical with her replies but we cannot disagree to the fact that the superstar has not denied any of the above rumours.