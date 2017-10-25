Ali Fazal’s Victoria And Abdul To Release In Pakistan?

Hollywood movie Victoria and Abdul starring Ali Fazal in the titular role has gained rave reviews for its performances. It has been widely appreciated by worldwide audiences.

Ali Fazal has a huge fan following in Pakistan and had also shown interest in shooting for a project there. His fans have been asking for the launch of his movie Victoria and Abdul in Pakistan. Very few Indian movies release in Pakistan and Victoria and Abdul is one of those movies as it has gained high popularity given to the stellar cast and performances.

Last year Ali’s film Happy Bhaag Jayegi also gained popularity because of its Pakistani background. Owing to which a lot of cinema lovers in Pakistan requested the makers to release the film in Pakistan but due to some unfortunate circumstances, the film didn’t release.

But Ali’s popularity remained intact amongst his fan base in Pakistan. One of the sources said, “The officials are working on the probability to release Victoria and Abdul in Pakistan soon since the subject of the film talks about the pre-independence era of India and Pakistan both.”

Helmed by Frears, Victoria & Abdul is based on a novel by Shrabani Basu. It revolves around the relationship shared by Queen Victoria and Abdul, who was a Munshi in her government. It also shows his journey on how he became one of the most powerful figures in the court. It tells the tale of the final years of Queen Victoria in the late 1800s United Kingdom when she developed special bond/friendship with an Indian clerk. The story tells the endearing tale of an unlikely friendship and the rise of Abdul Karim as one of the most influential court men in the Victorian Empire. The film is all set for a release on September 15th in the UK, followed by an Indian release soon after.