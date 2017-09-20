Ali Fazal’s Victoria & Abdul Releases In The UK, Gets A Thumbs Up

Actor Ali Fazal is happy that his Hollywood film Victoria & Abdul, in which he stars with Judi Dench, has had a good start at the UK box office.

Many cinema managers had been counting the days until the release of Victoria & Abdul, according to British daily The Guardian, which claims the film has begun with a decent 1.85 million pounds ($2.5 million) from 605 cinemas, grabbing the second spot on the box office list after ‘IT’.

Ali said in a statement: “I just can’t believe we above such wonderful movies. Movies with people I love and their work being a genius. The box office is a different ballgame I suppose. So I guess I am happy. We are topping the charts after ‘It’.”

Helmed by Frears, Victoria & Abdul is based on a novel by Shrabani Basu. It revolves around the relationship shared by Queen Victoria and Abdul, who was a Munshi in her government. It also shows his journey on how he became one of the most powerful figures in the court. It tells the tale of the final years of Queen Victoria in the late 1800s United Kingdom when she developed special bond/friendship with an Indian clerk. The story tells the endearing tale of an unlikely friendship and the rise of Abdul Karim as one of the most influential court men in the Victorian Empire.

The role of the queen is played by Dench and Abdul is essayed by Ali. Produced by BBC Films and Focus Features, the film is releasing in September. The film should achieve decent midweek results too given its older-skewing audience, said ScreenDaily.com.