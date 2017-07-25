Born in Lucknow, Ali has starred in Bollywood films like 3 Idiots, Fukrey and Happy Bhag Jayegi. He made his screen debut with a small role in the English language film “The Other End of the Line” in 2008.

Ali Fazal’s Hollywood film Victoria & Abdul‘s trailer was released recently and we couldn’t take our eyes off due to its simplicity and historical magnanimity. In the trailer, Judi Dench and Ali Fazal’s on-screen camaraderie was nearly picture-perfect.

Now, the first look poster of the movie is out! Ali Fazal is seen in a royal look.

Take a look:

In the poster, the actor is sporting a beard look for the role and is donning a turban too. The film also has Judi Dench and the major part of the movie has already been shot in Europe. This is the first poster released by the makers.

Helmed by Frears, Victoria & Abdul is based on a novel by Shrabani Basu. It revolves around the relationship shared by Queen Victoria and Abdul, who was a Munshi in her government. It also shows his journey on how he became one of the most powerful figures in the court. It tells the tale of the final years of Queen Victoria in the late 1800s United Kingdom when she developed special bond/friendship with an Indian clerk. The story tells the endearing tale of an unlikely friendship and the rise of Abdul Karim as one of the most influential court men in the Victorian Empire. The film is all set for a release on September 15th in the UK, followed by an Indian release soon after.

The role of the queen is played by Dench and Abdul is essayed by Ali. Produced by BBC Films and Focus Features, the film is releasing in September.