Ali Fazal’s Presence In Hollywood Sets A New Record For Bollywood

Actor Ali Fazal will soon be seen in a titular role in Hollywood film called Victoria & Abdul. The film has travelled the world and has been earning rave reviews especially for the acting prowess of the cast especially Dame Judi Dench and our very own Ali Fazal who’s been written immensely to hold his turf in front of an acting legend.

The Indian release of the film is on the 13th October where Ali will be seen in the role of Abdul Karim in the movie an Indian attendant of Queen Victoria in the late 1800s.

The Indian actor was in news recently to have been signed on by William Morris Endeavour which is one of Americas biggest talent agencies which manages the likes of Emma Stone, Octavia Spencer, Ryan Reynolds and many others. Seems like all his ways in Hollywood are paying off. Not only has he already earned a two-film deal with Universal, the huge international production arm which also produced Victoria and Abdul but has now also signed his next Hollywood lead role.

The actor has sparked a huge interest in the international market and has now been signed on for a project which is a biopic. This would be the first time an Indian actor will be seen in a biopic in the west, truly making history of its own.

We wish the actor good luck for this huge outing of his!

Ali Fazal has been playing the sweet chocolate boy characters but Ali is all set to break his stereotype image and will be seen in an avatar he never tried it before, he will soon debut portraying a character of a gangster in Karan Anshuman’s crime drama Mirzapur. It’s an Amazon Prime Show produced by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani under Excel banner. The film has a rural setting from north of India as its background and Ali Fazal will be seen playing the role of a gangster adapting local language and accent with a typical look of a north Indian gangster.