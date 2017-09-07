What? Did Ali Fazal Just Confirmed His Relationship With Richa Chadha

Ali Fazal & Richa Chadha, who were first seen together in 2013’s sleeper hit Fukrey, are in the news as Ali has confirmed his in-news relationship with Richa. Richa recently joined Ali at the Venice Film Festival for the premiere of his Hollywood film Victoria & Abdul.

There were many rumours of the couple dating but nothing was confirmed. In an exclusive conversation with HT, Ali in an indirect way has confirmed his relationship saying, “It’s our friendship, which grew over time. It’s so easy for everyone to fit us in a genre and label it love. Love is when we last, so the hope is that we arrive somewhere close to that,” says Ali,

“I just hope this is the last time I will be disclosing status on my personal life. We don’t want to jeopardise our little friendship. But am happy, I am very happy,” he says.

According to a source revealed by HT discloses how Ali and Richa met for the first time.

“They met for the first time in Casablanca on a brand shoot and Ali got in a fight with the authorities about choosing between two models for the shoot at the Rick’s Cafe. Richa had come and bailed Ali out of a local jail purely on conversational skills, almost like bargaining. Ali was smitten by her after that incident,” says the source. Richa, too, has confirmed to an entertainment website that she was the girl in Los Angeles with Ali last year, when he spoke of being with his girlfriend in LA. She said. “I was the girl in Los Angeles.”

As said by Ali, “Love is when we last, so the hope is that we arrive somewhere close to that,” this is something we can get a hint that it’s more than friendship. Ali has always been tight lipped in the past but with this, he has poured his heart out.