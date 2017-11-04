Ali Fazal Becomes 1st Indian Actor To Deliver A Speech At Hollywood Contenders

Ali to join the likes of Jennifer Lawrence, Jessica Chastain, James Franco, Mary J Blige at this special event in Los Angeles.

The suave Ali Fazal is now a household name across the globe with his recent release Victoria and Abdul where he played the titular role of Abdul Karim alongside the Dame Judi Dench as Queen Victoria. The movie has been well received amongst the audience and critics around the world and his name is now familiar amongst many Hollywood bigwigs.

The last couple of months Ali has been attending many star-studded gala dinners in the US where he is been rubbing shoulders who’s who from Hollywood. Owing to his fame and popularity in west Ali has been approached to deliver a speech at prestigious 7th Annual Hollywood Contenders which is slated to be held in Los Angeles on 4th November alongside many top Hollywood celebrities.

As per the sources, Ali will share anecdotes on Indian cinema, about his role in the film, about growing diversity in Hollywood amongst other things. Contenders is an annual event where the biggest film studios from Hollywood get together to discuss the best in the cinema of the year and two to three films form each studio are elected. As part of Focus Features, Victoria and Abdul will be present at the event and Ali Fazal will take to stage for it. Apart from this, several other big films of the year are elected including Wonder Woman, Blade Runner 2049, Battle of the Sexes, Call Me By Your Name, Dunkirk, Baby Driver, Mollys Game and several others.

When asked Ali he said, “Ideally, it would have been Judi and me there but I am going alone this time and of course, Victoria & Abdul has done well across the globe. They way American audience has responded it is really really inviting and nice. Basically, Focus features have 3 films this year which are part of the contenders and we all are going to be there. This is like early stage contenders of the year who are giving a talk on how we came about making the film and what was our role in it and of course when it comes to me speaking on diversity and the involvement of actors such as me.”