Ali Abbas Zafar Teases Fans By Sharing Tiger Zinda Hai’s Audio Theme

Tiger Zinda Hai is one of the most anticipated movies of the year 2017. The audiences are eagerly waiting for Tiger to roar! From last few days, the makers have started sharing some unseen stills and a new poster which has left everyone amazed!

Now, Ali Abbas Zafar is leaving no chance of teasing the fans as he recently shared a short audio theme of Tiger Zinda Hai.

The Sultan director took to his twitter account and posted the audio. He captioned it as, “Late night sessions in studio, ab yeh suno Aur dikhwo apna talent banwo apna track ya trailer & tag @TigerZindaHai . Calm before the storm ..” This has raised our expectations and we really can’t keep calm! The theme music is just super and it will leave you intrigued.

Zoya and Tiger will surely set the screen on fire with their outstanding action packed scenes and mindboggling chemistry. We can literally sense the calm before the storm! And fans, you have a chance to showcase your talent. Ali has also mentioned that people can use this track and make a new trailer out of it.

Late night sessions in studio,ab yeh suno Aur dikhwo apna talent banwo apna track ya trailer & tag @TigerZindaHai . Calm before the storm .. pic.twitter.com/kWKl9zo60J — ali abbas zafar (@aliabbaszafar) November 1, 2017

The team of Tiger Zinda Hai recently wrapped up a song sequence in Greece. The movie has been shot across five different countries, but each location lent itself to a turning point in the film’s story, says director Ali Abbas Zafar. To meet the scale of the film, we had to travel to four different countries for different reasons.

Certain landscapes needed to become a part of the film, so we had to go to Austria to get the snow-covered mountains. We also had to go to Morocco to feature crucial fight sequences of horseback riding. The country’s landscape and topography brings a certain texture to these sequences,” Zafar said in a statement.