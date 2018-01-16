Ali Abbas Zafar Gives Out Details Of Salman Khan’s Character In Bharat!

Salman Khan is riding high on the success of Tiger Zinda Hai. The movie has broken a few records and went on to become one of the highest grossing films of 2017. As we all know he has two more upcoming projects which include Race 3 and Bharat.

Looks like we finally have some deets on Bharat. In a recent interview with DNA, Ali Abbas Zafar has spoken about the upcoming project and revealed what can we expect from the movie.

“We have just locked the script. The idea is to make Salman look the way he appeared in Maine Pyar Kiya – – from the time he began his career to now. But we will know how much we can achieve only after our complete research is done.” He said.

Bharat which will be directed by Ali Abbas Zafar will release on Eid 2019. It is said to be an Indian adaptation of a Korean film Ode To My Father.

Ali also secretively revealed that that the story of Bharat will portray Salman’s journey from the age of 18 to 70. Talking about using the age-reduction technique on Salman, “We are in talks with the prosthetics and VFX team of The Curious Case of Benjamin Button. They had worked on the Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Fan, too,” adds Ali.

Ali Abbas looked excited about his project and he chirped, “He’s such a good-looking man. He will work a little harder, as I keep pushing him to lose more weight and look younger. He can reduce weight and look 10 years younger within four weeks.”