ALERT! Brand New Poster Of Akshay Kumar’s Toilet: Ek Prem Katha

As Toilet: Ek Prem Katha‘s trailer comes out in 3 days, Akshay Kumar has been sharing some of the quirkiest posters of the film. The actor has shared three posters in past and is back with the fourth poster.

The countdown is getting interesting, with each poster the actor has been sharing on Twitter. In the poster, set in a village, some ladies are seen walking carrying lotas and giggling away. The tagline in the poster “Lota Party Is Coming Your Way!” is the highlight of the poster. The rustic look of the poster gives the proper vibes of a village background.

Here’s the new poster:

The film also stars Bhumi Pednekar in a lead role.

In the wake of Modi government, Swachh Bharat is one of the most talked about campaigns introduced by the PM. Under this, building toilets for every household too have been an agenda and the film throws light on the same, only in a lighter manner.

Recently, Akshay even met Prime Minister, Narendra Modi to discuss his upcoming film. Stressing on the importance of personal hygiene and health, the actor says keeping the house clean and health of one’s family on priority is the first step towards attaining the dream of Swachh Bharat.

Akshay even took to Twitter to share a six-minute long video, stressing the importance of the topic.

He understands the topic might disgust many people, but urged them to watch the video, and brought into light some facts like “Imagine in a super power country like India, more than half of the population especially women can’t go to toilet when they feel the urge because they don’t have toilet in their home.”

The film is directed by ace editor Shree Narayan Singh. Produced by Cape of Good Films, Plan C and Abundantia Entertainment.

Stay tuned for the trailer release on June 11th.