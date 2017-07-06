The most controversial film of the year directed by Alankrita Shrivastava, ‘Lipstick Under My Burkha‘ has won accolades in festival circuits, but back home, it was mired in contention since it first began hitting headlines. Unimpressed by the bold storyline, which follows four women across age groups, who rediscover themselves, as they search for freedom, the Censor Board chief Pahlaj Nihalani had refused to certify the film.

Alankrita outlined the journey, “The Examining Committee was divided in its opinion, so, we approached the Revising Committee. Nihalani, who was present at the screening, made me feel like a criminal. Ideally, the CBFC committee and the director should sit across the table and discuss the concerns objectively. But, in India, your fate is declared like a judgment.”

Talking about women being objectified in the Indian society anyway, Alankrita explained, “There’s enough sexualised content in Indian cinema, but it passes because it caters to men. Skimpily-clad women dance for men as the cameras follow their bodies, like the male gaze would. That’s the sort of content that’s a hit here. The culture we are creating is obnoxious. Even women are beginning to think as per patriarchal norms. Cinema and society work in a vicious cycle.”

From the studio that presented LSD, The Dirty Picture and Udta Punjab, Ekta Kapoor’s Alt Entertainment now presents LUMB, A Prakash Jha Productions Film. Produced by Prakash Jha, Directed by Alankrita Shrivastava, Lipstick Under My Burkha will release on July 21, 2017.