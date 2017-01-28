Akshay’s Jolly LLB 2 Passed With No Cuts By CBFC, Gets UA Certificate

Akshay Kumar’s upcoming satirical court-room film Jolly LLB 2 has been passed without any cuts by Censor Board of Film Certification (CBFC) by granting the film with UA certificate.

A reliable source suggested that, the film was shown to CBFC and they didn’t find any controversial statements on the legal system.

It is the second part of 2013’s hit film Jolly LLB, which featured Arshad Warsi in lead role.

Directed by Subhash Kapoor, the film also stars Huma Qureshi, Annu Kapoor and Saurabh Shukla in key roles.

It is slated to release on 10th February 2017.