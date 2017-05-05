The makers of Mom starring Sridevi released a new character poster from the film today. After releasing the character poster of Nawazuddin Siddiqui, the makers have released the character poster of Akshaye Khanna.

Akshaye Khanna, who was last seen in John Abraham and Varun Dhawan starrer Dishoom, is seen in an intense role in Mom. He will be seen playing a cop investigating a case in which Sridevi’s character is involved. In the poster, Akshaye is sporting a leather jacket and a pair of aviators.

Sridevi shared the poster on Twitter saying: “Don’t believe what your eyes tell you. #AkshayeKhanna #LooksCanBeDeceptive @MOMTheMovie @ZeeStudios_”

Take a look at the poster here:

Speaking about his character, Akshaye Khanna said, “It’s a career milestone to work with the one and only Sridevi and Nawaz, who is one of the finest actors we have today. Being part of this film was an enriching experience.”

The earlier schedules of Mom were shot in Delhi. After this, the crew flew to Mestia, Georgia and shot in freezing conditions of minus seven degrees for almost two months. This was definitely challenging for the film’s cast and they successfully wrapped up the schedule.

Directed by Ravi Udyawar, with music by maestro A R Rahman, Mom, is one of the most anticipated films this year.

Apart from Sridevi, Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Akshaye Khanna, the film also features Pakistani actors Sajal Ali and Adnan Siddiqui in important roles.

Produced by Zee studios, Sunil Manchanda, Naresh Aggarwal, Gautam Jain, Mukesh Talreja & Boney Kapoor, the film will now release worldwide on the 7th July, 2017.

Earlier, the film was slated to release on 14th July, but to avoid the clash with Ranbir Kapoor’s Jagga Jasoos and Shraddha Kapoor’s Haseena, the makers of Mom preponed the release.