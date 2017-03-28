Akshay Vs SRK August Clash: Toilet Ek Prem Katha To Release With Imtiaz Ali’s Next

Shah Rukh Khan took off 2017 with one of the biggest and most talked about clashes of all time. While Raees released with Hrithik Roshan’s Kaabil, a disheartening news has just come in for the star. His next film with Imtiaz Ali which is supposed to release in August over Independence Day, will now have a clash with Akshay’s next.

According to a recent announcement, the release of Toilet Ek Prem Katha has been pushed to 11th August, which is the same as Shah Rukh- Anushka Sharma starrer, The Ring.

While Raees remained unaffected with Kaabil, it will now be a tough one for fans to pick between Akshay and Shah Rukh. The two haven’t had a clash before and hence it will be a big one for the audience.

Toilet Ek Prem Katha is a comedy revolving around PM Modi’s Swachh Bharat Abhiyaan where as The Ring is a love story revolving around a tour guide.

Shah Rukh has been repeatedly having clashes since 2015 when his film, Dilwale released with Bajirao Mastani and later Raees with Kaabil. Considering the Independence day weekend, business is expected to be huge.

Akshay’s last film Jolly LLB 2 had a solo release and the film managed to make i to the 100 crore club thanks to its content. One is expecting a similar fate for his next with Bhumi Pednekar.

Previously,Akshay and Shah Rukh came close to a clash in 2013 when Chennai Express and Once Upon A Time In Mumbai Dobara released at a gap of one week. Of course, Chennai Express had heavily affected the latter’s collections. Considering Imtiaz Ali films have a niche appeal and that Toilet Ek Prem Katha’s interesting community based subject, it will be a tough one this time.

Let’s see if there is any move on the part of the actors to avoid the clash.