Bollywood star Akshay Kumar on Wednesday said his forthcoming drama Toilet: Ek Prem Katha has been given three verbal cuts by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC), contrary to media reports.

“I have read the news that the film has got eight or nine cuts from the censor board, but this is wrong. We have got three verbal cuts in the film,” Akshay clarified in response to a question by IANS here.

“I remember one of the cuts clearly… They asked us to remove the word ‘haraami’ and there two more verbal cuts. I don’t know from where this news comes that the film has got 8 cuts… I was surprised myself,” added the National Award winning actor. Akshay was here with co-actors Bhumi Pednekar and Anupam Kher to promote the movie.

Much before the promotions of the movie — with a message on need for sanitation and ending open defecation — began in full swing, Akshay had met Prime Minister Narendra Modi to apprise him about the film’s subject.

Asked if he is planning any special screening of Toilet: Ek Prem Katha for Modi here ahead of the film’s release on Friday, Akshay said: “I would love to show it to him, but I am sure he has lots to do for our country rather than just watching this film. But yes, we’d love to show it to him.”

The film is directed by Shree Narayan Singh and is backed by Viacom 18 Motion Pictures.

