Akshay, Salman & Karan’s Collaboration Battle Of Saragarhi Shelved?

Fans will have to wait for Akshay Kumar, Salman Khan and Karan Johar’s collaboration a little longer! Earlier there were reports that the film starring Akshay Kumar in the lead and to be produced by Salman Khan and Karan Johar would go on the floors from mid-2017. However, fresh reports claim that the film is not happening anytime soon!

According to a report in Deccan Chronicle, the film has been shelved. A source told the daily, “You won’t see any shooting for that film either. The script is not ready. Akshay is now busy with other assignments till the end of 2018. Salman and Karan have also moved on. Meanwhile, Aamir’s Thugs of Hindostan is in the same genre and space. So, it looks like Yash Raj has beaten Karan Johar to that. It doesn’t look like Battle Of Saragarhi will happen.” It doesn’t seem there is chance for the film to go on floors this year as the script is not ready yet.

On the work front, Akshay Kumar will next be seen in Toilet: Ek Prem Katha. This movie is a satirical take on a battle against the age-old tradition of open defecation in India and deals with everything from the panchayat to the sanitation department, from the role of the government to the superstitions of the villagers, from scams to the ethos, from first love to a matured romance.

The film is directed by Shree Narayan Singh and Co-produced by Akshay Kumar and Neeraj Pandey. The also stars with Anupam Kher, and Sana Khan in supporting roles. The film is written by Sidhharth and Garima, who were the writers of the 2013 Hindi film Goliyon Ki Raas Leela Ram Leela.