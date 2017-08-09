Actor Akshay Oberoi, who has starred in films such as Fitoor (2016) and Piku (2015) has denied reports about turning down a role opposite actor Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in director Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra’s next film titled Fanney Khan.

Masaan actor Vicky Kaushal and Trapped actor Rajkummar Rao were also being considered for the role opposite Aishwarya. While there is no specific reason in the vine as to why Akshay refused a film opposite Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, there are rumours that it all might lie in Aishwarya’s relationship with Vivek Oberoi. Akshay Oberoi is Vivek’s cousin. Apparently, actor Vivek Oberoi, who had been in a relationship with Aishwarya in 2003, this could be the reason why Akshay didn’t want to star in the film, which has actor Anil Kapoor in the lead role.

However, The young actor who has received rave reviews for his film Gurgaon clarifies his stand on the film Fanney Khan. Contrary to the reports, Akshay commented, “Who in their right mind would ever decline a Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra – Aishwarya Rai Bachchan film? It would have been my honor to work with Aishwarya and Rakeysh sir. Yes, I had auditioned for the film and even got shortlisted but unfortunately, I wasn’t the one who was finalized for the role and these things happen. I would have loved to be the one to receive that final call from the producers but maybe next time.”

Well, that’s really brave of the young actor to come out and say that. Akshay will be soon seen in Akshat Verma’s Kaalakaandi, where he plays the role of Saif Ali Khan’s brother.As for Fanney Khan, the makers are back to looking for a younger actor to cast opposite Aishwarya. The film is slated for an April 2018 release.