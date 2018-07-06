Akshay Oberoi Is Excited For His Upcoming Film Chhote Nawab

Actor Akshay Oberoi will soon be seen in Sa Re Ga Ma’s next project “Chhote Nawab“.

To be directed by Kumud Chaudhary, the film revolves around a family of Nawabs in Lucknow. Akshay plays the main lead in the film, and will be seen alongside “Lipstick Under My Burkha” actress Plabita Borthakur. The plot of the film is not out yet.

“I have been wanting to work with Sa Re Ga Ma and director Kumud Chaudhary for a while now. This is the first time I am playing such a flamboyant character unlike my characters in ‘Laal Rang’, ‘Gurgaon’, ‘Kaalakaandi‘ and ‘Pizza’,” Akshay said in a statement to IANS.

“This is the first time I am working with Plabita and I think she is fantastic. I have seen her in ‘Lipstick Under My Burkha‘ and loved her in that as well,” he added.

Akshay has also worked in movies “Isi Life Mein” and “Piku”.