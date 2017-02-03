Akshay Kumar, who is currently busy promoting his upcoming courtroom-comedy drama Jolly LLB 2, recently appeared on ‘Aap Ki Adalat’. Like the show’s pattern is, he was asked tricky questions to which he answered quite smartly with full wit!

When asked about parting ways with Priyanka Chopra after linkup rumours in early 2000s, Akki answered, “There is nothing like that. I have worked on five films with Priyanka. It’s not like I don’t want to work with her. Except for Rani Mukerji, I have worked with every heroine. If there is an opportunity, I will surely work with Priyanka Chopra.”

The 49-year old actor also rubbished the rumors about an alleged fight with filmmakers Farah Khan and Ekta Kapoor. He said, “Let us call Priyanka Chopra, Ekta Kapoor and Farah Khan and check if they have any issue with me. That way you will know for sure.”

Jolly LLB 2 also stars Huma Qureshi, Annu Kapoor and Saurabh Shukla in key roles.

It is set to hit the screens on 10th February.