Akshay Kumar’s Toilet: Ek Prem Katha Leaks Before Release

Akshay Kumar, Bhumi Pednekar’s upcoming film Toilet: Ek Prem Katha landed itself in trouble when copy of the film got leaked, fortunately it was no accessible to public yet.

Remo D’Souza, the choreographer turned director reported about the leak of this film. He confirmed that he received a copy of the film from an anonymous source in a pen drive. Without wasting any further time he brought this issue in notice of the film makers.

Remo in a chat with The Indian Express revealed, Remo said, “I met someone who told me that he already has the movie (Toilet Ek Prem Katha) on his pen drive. Initially, I didn’t believe him, but he seemed serious, and told me to check that for myself. When I checked the pen drive, it contained Toilet Ek Prem Katha, and I was shocked. I first called Akshay sir, but since he was in London, he was unavailable. Then I called up Prerna Arora, the producer, told her about the situation, Director Shree Narayan Singh came and collected the pen drive from me. They will be taking legal action against piracy, and I will talk to Akshay sir once he is back.”

Trending:

Piracy has always been a serious concern for Bollywood and there have been several cases of leak in the past too. Akshay Kumar took his Twitter and shared his views on this issue, “The fight against piracy is critical and it’s reassuring to see the swift action taken by the Crime Branch on the unfortunate incident involving our film Toilet – Ek Prem Katha. I would like to urge my friends, colleagues, fans and audiences to please say no to piracy. Thank you all for your support”

First glorifying stalking allegations and now this, seems like Toilet: Ek Prem Katha has been piling up unnecessary problems before the release. The trailer of the film has received very good response from critics as well as general public and is slated to release on 11th August 2017. It’ll release a week after Shah Rukh Khan, Anushka Sharma’s Jab Harry Met Sejal.