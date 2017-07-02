Akshay Kumar’s Toilet Ek Prem Katha Lands In Legal Trouble

Akshay Kumar and Bhumi Pednekar starrer Toilet Ek Prem Katha‘s trailer appealed to everyone thanks to its witty take on the Swachh Bharat Abhiyaan. The film combining a social message and drama is one of the most anticipated films of the year.

Although, recently, the film has landed itself in a legal soup over its content.Documentary filmmaker, Praveen Vyas has sent a legal notice to the Viacom 18 Motion Pictures saying that dialogues and some moments in the film have been lifted from his award winning documentary film Manini.

The film had won a third prize in at the prestigious International Film Festival of India (IFFI) last year in Goa.

According to reports the legal notice claims that it is a frame to frame copy of the short film.

“We have sent a legal notice to Viacom 18, as Toilet Ek Prem Katha seems to be a frame to frame copy of the plot and theme of our documentary film, Manini. We had submitted the film at the International Fillm festival Of India (IFFI), in Goa 2016. There were around 4500 entries at the festival, all having Swachh Bharat Abhiyaan as the theme. We have sent a four pager notice to the makers of Toilet (Toilet: Ek Prem Katha) and they sent us a reply only after ten days, that too asking for more time to review our notice,” Praveen Vyas said in a statement.

“It’s plot was novel and the characters unique and my docu-feature was commended for its creativity and treatment. No one can make another cinematographic work or any other derivative work without my written consent if their work directly resembles mine,” Praveen Vyas said told Mumbai Mirror.

On the other hand, Shital Bhatia, co-producer of Toilet Ek Prem Katha has denied all such allegations.