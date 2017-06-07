Akshay Kumar’s Toilet Ek Prem Katha Gets A Funky New Poster!

Ever since we have heard the title and topic of Toilet Ek Prem Katha, it has been seriously difficult to contain our excitement. While the film’s trailer will release on 11th June, the makers have shared a brand new poster of the film.

This poster is probably one of the funkiest you have seen so far. It features in various languages and fonts, the signboards of ladies and gents toilets. Some even have the spellings wrong.

Check out the poster here:

Toilet Ek Prem Katha is easily one of Akshay’s most awaited projects. The film stars Bhumi Pednekar as the female lead.

In the wake of Modi government, Swachh Bharat is one of the most talked about campaigns introduced by the PM. Under this, building toilets for every household too has been an agenda and the film throws light on the same, only through a lighter manner.

Recently, Akshay even met Prime Minister, Narendra Modi to discuss about his upcoming film.

Trending :

Stressing on the importance of personal hygiene and health, the actor says keeping the house clean and health of one’s family on priority is first step towards attaining the dream of Swachh Bharat.

Akshay even took to Twitter to share a six minute long video, stressing on the importance of the topic.

He understands the topic might disgust many people, but urged them to watch the video, and brought into light some facts like “Imagine in a super power country like India, more than half of the population especially women can’t go to toilet when they feel the urge because they don’t have toilet in their home.”

The film is directed by debutant director and ace editor Shree Narayan Singh. Produced by Cape of Good Films, Plan C and Abundantia Entertainment.

Stay tuned for the trailer release on June 11th.