The makers of Toilet: Ek Prem Katha recently released the trailer of the film and it received an overwhelming response from the audience.

After the trailer made its way into the virtual world, it was clear that this was going to be more than a film. It will be a movement, primarily because not only does it have a great social message, but it is also aligned with the PM’s Swachh Bharat campaign.

The message of toilets for every household impressed Prime Minister Narendra Modi enough to tweet to the actor. According to a source, “The Government has decided to implement an entertainment tax exemption in all BJP-run states. Toilet: Ek Prem Katha is not merely a film, but also a tool for social reform. And, this film deserves to be seen by all. Therefore, it deserves to be made tax free.”

The message about defecating in the open and how damaging it can be to a woman’s self-esteem was driven home again by the ghastly incident that happened in Rajasthan. On June 16, Rajasthan’s Zaffar Hussein, a CPI (ML) member, and activist was allegedly beaten to death by civic officials after he objected to them taking photographs of women defecating in the open.

It has been learned that the Government has moved to show Akshay’s Toilet: Ek Prem Katha at the highest and lowest levels of municipal administration.

The film revolves around a small town and the life of a newly-wed couple played by Akshay Kumar and Bhumi Pednekar – and how the lack of a proper toilet at home brings in a divide between them. It’s the ordinary man’s extraordinary journey in bringing awareness and solution to his town about the proper use and need of sanitation that the film talks about.

The film also stars Bhumi Pednaker in a female lead and will hit theatres on 11th August.