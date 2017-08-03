Akshay Kumar’s Padman Poster Is Out With A Release Date

Akshay Kumar is on a roll! Special 26, Airlift, Baby, Rustom, Toilet: Ek Prem Katha and now Padman. This man is unstoppable and we are loving it. Poster of Padman is out and it has an earthy feel to it. The poster also reveals the release date.

Akshay Kumar’s smile is the take away from the poster. His simple avatar on a bicycle waving his hands up in the air defines his character in the film.

The film is based on Arunachalam Muruganantham, a small town entrepreneur from Tamil Nadu, who invented cost-effective sanitary napkins to generate awareness in rural areas. If there is one actor who can attempt a film on such topic, it’s Akshay Kumar. He has turned the tables in his favour since his dull phase.

There were reports that he finished the shoot of Padman in 37 days and we are sure he has given every of his last blood, sweat, and tear. The film is being directed by R. Balki and produced by his wife Twinkle Khanna. It also stars Sonam Kapoor and Radhika Apte in pivotal roles. This is the second time Sonam is teaming with Akshay as they have previously worked in 2011 film Thank You.

Akshay Kumar is currently promoting his upcoming film Toilet: Ek Prem Katha co-starring Bhumi Pednekar. This film is directed by Shree Narayan Singh and its plot revolves around Honourable Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s campaign Swachh Bharat Abhiyaan. This film will release on 11th August. After this Akshay has many movies in his kitty. He will also be seen in Reema Kagti’s Gold. It is about India’s first Olympic medal win as a free nation in the year 1948 at Games of the XIV Olympiad, London. It’s all set to release on Independence Day 2018. He will also be seen in a biopic on music maestro Gulshan Kumar which is titled as Mogul.