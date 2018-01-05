Akshay Kumar’s Padman Is Coming Early In Theatres Near Us

As we all know Akshay Kumar’s Padman was scheduled to release on Republic Day but now it’s coming a day early! Well the movie is in the news since it’s announcement and it looks like now people will love to watch it soon!

The makers of Padman and Producer Twinkle Khanna announced the new release date on their social media handles. The movie page shared a video while Twinkle announced “Like a friend said ‘A day early just like your period sometimes.’ Here comes PadMan on January 25, 2018! #PadMan,”

Take a look at the way this announcement was made:

The film is based on the life of Coimbatore-based Arunachalam Muruganantham who found a way to make cheap, affordable sanitary napkins for the women in his village. Bankrolled by Akshay’s wife Twinkle Khanna, PadMan is helmed by R Balki. It also stars Sonam Kapoor as Akshay’s teacher Rhea and Radhika Apte as Akshay’s wife.

It is also said that Padmavati will release on 26th Jan, if this turns out true then this clash will be powerful because there will be two films clashing with Padmavati. Akshay’s Padman and Sidharth Malhotra’s Aiyaary. All we can do is think about how much will these movies earn at the box office?

Apart from this,in 2018, the Khiladi Kumar will be having 3 releases which includes Neeraj Pandey’s Crack, Reema Kagti’s Gold which will be produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar under their banner Excel Entertainment (releasing on 15th August) and Mogul which will be the biopic of T-Series founder Gulshan Kumar.