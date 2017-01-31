Jolly LLB 2 starring Akshay Kumar is all set to release this month. The film as Akshay playing the role of a lawyer named Jolly.

Also, Huma Qureshi will be seen as the leading lady in the film. When asked about the film’s storyline and its relevance, Akshay said that the film is based on real life cases.

Talking about his character, he said that it has shades of the legendary character, Birbal, who was known for his wit.

Check out what more AKshay has to say here:

Directed by Subhash Kapoor, Jolly LLB 2 is all set to hit the theaters on 10th February, 2017.