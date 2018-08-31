Akshay Kumar’s Gold Becomes The First Bollywood Film To Release In Saudi Arabia!

Akshay Kumar starrer Gold will be the first Hindi film which will be releasing in Saudi Arabia, the National Award-winning actor says.

An excited Akshay tweeted on Thursday night: “The story of India’s first Gold medal victory for the first time in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. Happy to share, Gold is the first ever Bollywood movie to release in the Kingdom Of Saudi Arabia, in cinemas from today!”

A historical sports drama inspired by India’s first Olympic gold medal, Gold traces the golden era of Indian hockey through the journey of Tapan Das, a young assistant manager who dreamt of playing for an independent nation.

The film also stars Mouni Roy, Amit Sadh, Kunal Kapoor, Sunny Kaushal, and Vineet Kumar Singh

Directed by Reema Kagti, the film released on August 15.