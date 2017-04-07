Akshay Kumar’s ‘A Big Thank You’ Video After Winning National Award For ‘Rustom’

Actor Akshay Kumar, who has won his first National Film Award, says winning the honour has made the film Rustom even more special for him. Akshay was named the Best Actor for Rustom at the 64th National Film Awards, announced here on Friday.

The 49-year-old actor’s performance in crime thriller Rustom – a film loosely based on the Commander K.M. Nanavati case – has been lauded for “a perfect portrayal of a character caught in personal and social turmoil”.

In a video posted on his Twitter handle, Akshay said: “Thank you seems like a very small word right now, but I don’t know how else to express what I am feeling right now. I am truly humbled by this honour.

“I would like to thank the National Award jury and all my fans from the core of my heart for believing in my talent. ‘Rustom’ was a very special role to play.

“Getting to wear the country’s Navy uniform is in itself special… Be it for a film. And now this National Award has made this even more special.”

Akshay dedicated his award to his parents, family and wife Twinkle Khanna.

Twinkle retweeted Akshay’s video, and wrote: “I don’t know if I am crying or laughing — emotions all over the place. So proud of you Akshay Kumar — you smart, humble, amazing creature.”

Akshay said it was “double celebration” on the set of “Padman”, as Sonam Kapoor — who has won a special mention for her role in the Best Hindi Film “Neerja” — was with him.

“As I speak, this National Award-winning actress Sonam Kapoor… The best thing is she is with me now. So it’s a double celebration for us today,” he added.

Akshay captioned the video: “National Film Awards: Best Actor for ‘Rustom’, countless emotions, very hard to express my gratitude right now but still tried, a big thank you!”

Akshay began his acting career in the 1990s, he primarily starred in action films and was known for his appearances in films of the “Khiladi series” as well as other action films such as “Waqt Hamara Hai”, “Mohra”, “Elaan”, “Suhaag”, “Sapoot” and “Jaanwar”.

His performances in comedy films such as Hera Pheri, Mujhse Shaadi Karogi, Bhool Bhulaiyaa and Singh Is Kinng have been much appreciated.

He was feted with the Padma Shri in 2011.