Akshay Kumar’s 2.0 And Shah Rukh Khan’s Zero – Here’s Why EVERY Film Lover Should Place Their Bet On These Two Mega Budget Films!

The last two months of the year will see the release of two of the biggest and riskiest films made in India till date i.e. 2.0 and Zero. Without any doubts, there is a lot of anticipation among the fans as well as neutral audience for the two films, and the things are expected to heat up further as they near the release date.

The promotional campaign for 2.0 starring Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar in lead starts on 13th September 2018 with a teaser launch whereas the marketing campaign of Zero starring Shah Rukh Khan, Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif has already started long back with two teasers already up on the digital platform. The team of two films have made an attempt to go global and come up with something that stands comparable with the films made by the Hollywood Film Industry.

Talking about 2.0 first, the Shankar Directorial is by far the costliest Indian film made till date. The production budget of the film is approximately Rs 540 crore ($75 Million), which is higher than combined budget of Baahubali: The Beginning and Baahubali: The Conclusion. To put things to perspective further, 2.0 is the 9th costliest Non-Hollywood film in the world. The film was announced long back in 2016, and production process took quite some time as the makers were firm on making a product that indeed has never seen before visuals for the Indian audience. 2.0 is also the first Indian film that is not just releasing in 3D and IMAX 3D, but also completely shot in the 3D and IMAX 3D format. If 2.0 connects with the global audience, it would enable a lot other film makers to take the risk and mount the film on a never seen before scale without worrying much about the recovery. The film-makers have still not explored the potential of Indian Market, and if a global film like 2.0 succeeds, the day isn’t far when we get the resources to make the costliest Non-Hollywood film in the world. As Rakesh Roshan said once, we have enough talent to make a superhero film better than Hollywood, but we lag behind in terms of technology and budget.

The second film, Zero is yet another film that is extremely promising but risky. It is the first film in the world made on a vertically challenged character using visual effects. Talking about Zero, Shah Rukh Khan in a recent interview said, “There is a lot of visual effect involved in Zero and we are trying to achieve a certain level of excellence in making me vertically challenged mainly because this has never been done in the world on such a large level. We don’t want to be the ones who say ‘India Mein Chalta Hai’, I really want it to be as clean and as sharp as it could be internationally. It is important for Indian’s to prove their worth, and I am a big believer of this. We have the technology and technicians to make a world class product. We have trained a lot of boys and girls for this film.” We think the superstar has explained the best as to why everyone should support the film, as this is indeed something that can get India recognition at the global platform. You never know, the success of Zero (especially in terms of technicalities) can help Red Chillies become the go to destination for a few producers from the west when it comes to VFX. Shah Rukh Khan is one of the most ambitious producers in Bollywood and every director who has worked with the superstar have gone on record to say how Khan would never think twice before spending money on the film to make it look visually rich. Even in terms of budget, Zero is one of the highest budgeted film of Bollywood, with a major chunk of amount spent on the VFX.

As the makers of the two films have gone all out to entertain the audience in a manner that no one else has till date, here’s hoping that the fan wars stop and everyone stand united for these two films as they are extremely important for the future of the two genres’ in our industry.