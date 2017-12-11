Akshay Kumar Wraps Up Gold In His Own Signature Style!

2018 is going to be all about Akshay Kumar from Padman to Gold, he has back to back releases lined up for the upcoming year. He has taken it on him to do offbeat and real-life inspired movies like Padman which is based on a true story of a social entrepreneur Arunachalam Muruganantham, who invented and provides low-cost sanitary napkins to poor women in rural areas.

Even his last box office success Toilet: Ek Prem Katha was a satirical comedy in support of improvement in the sanitary conditions, with an emphasis on the eradication of open defecation, especially in rural areas.

Kumar on Sunday shared a video of himself jumping in joy and captioned it: “A good beginning makes a good ending… True story. It’s a wrap for ‘Gold’, an incredible journey with a great team. See you at the movies.”

All set for Independence Day release: 15 Aug 2018… It’s a wrap for #Gold… Stars Akshay Kumar… Reema Kagti directs… Check out the video clip of Akshay: pic.twitter.com/iIylUwslOf — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) December 10, 2017

The sports-inspired film is set in the backdrop of the 1948 London Olympics and narrates the story of independent India’s first gold medal win at the Olympics. Produced by Excel Entertainment the film will be directed by Reema Kagti.

Trending

The Arjuna Award winner and former Indian national team captain, Sandeep Singh, was signed to train the actors to improve their hockey skills. A lot of the shooting has been done in Yorkshire and the Midlands, England. Director Reema Kagti said, “It’s a fictional take on what happened. Also, it is not just the golden victory in 1948 we will be looking at, but it will encompass 12 crucial years in India’s history.”

Gold will mark the Bollywood debut of popular TV actress Mouni Roy and will feature Amit Sadh in a pivotal role. Gold is all set for release on Independence Day 15 August 2018.