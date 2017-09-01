Akshay Kumar Will Play A Lungi-Clad Hero In His Next?

Akshay Kumar seems to be having a great time playing son-of-the-soil on the screen. Post his already confirmed films like Padman, Gold, Mogul and 2.0, he is ready to start work on his next project. The actor has picked Farhad Samji’s (of Sajid-Farhad duo) solo directorial debut for his next on-screen outing.

The movie, tentatively titled Land of Lungi (LOL), is a remake of the Tamil movie Veeram (2014) that starred Ajith. Veeram was the first film Ajith and director Siva worked together. The film tells the story of a man, eldest of his four brothers, who is willing to go to any extent to safeguard their interests. Things change when love comes calling.

Akshay Kumar, who is riding high thanks to the success of his recent films Toilet: Ek Prem Katha and Jolly LLB 2 earlier this year, will reprise Ajith’s role in the film. The film’s name is derived from the clothing Akshay will wear – which will be a lungi.

According to a report, the 49-year-old actor will reportedly play a lungi-clad hero in the film. The insider added, “Akshay is very comfortable with Farhad’s brand of humour. As for Akshay and Sajid, this will be their ninth film together. They make a great team and are good friends, too. The original film had done good business, and looking at the combination that has come together for the remake, this seems like a safe bet.”

Trending :

LOL will be a village-based drama and the makers are keen on roping in Tamannaah Bhatia, who starred in the original. While it is not clear which film Ajith is working on next, Akshay has his plate full. He is currently shooting for Reema Kagti’s Gold and R Balki’s Padman. Soon he will begin promoting Shankar’s 2.0 in which he makes his Tamil debut. Akshay has reportedly given his nod to a film apparently titled as Kesar, based on the battle of Saragarhi.