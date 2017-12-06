Has Akshay Kumar walked out of Gulshan Kumar's biopic - Mogul?

After the huge success of his movie Toilet : Ek Prem Katha this year Akshay Kumar is lined up with back to back movies for the next two years. One such film that he was supposed to start shooting for next year was Mogul. The biopic Mogul was based on Gulshan Kumar which was to be directed by Subhash Kapoor. However, Akshay Kumar did not seem to be happy with the script.

According to a report in Mid-day, the actor was adamant about making a few changes in the script, but the director Subhash Kapoor refused to do. What has been heard so far is that Akshay has now reportedly walked out of Mogul.

His dissatisfaction with the script and difference with the production house and the director were too much for him to handle. According to a source of Mid-day who revealed that “Akshay has some concerns over the script that director Subhash Kapoor has­ greenlit. He requested that a few things be rewritten. But, Subhash was adamant. Hence, Akshay thought it was best if he opted out.” Apparently, Akshay has not yet informed the producer’s that he will no longer be doing the film. Meantime, he has started allotting the dates that he had confirmed to the makers for the shooting of Mogul to other films and filmmakers.

In the meantime, Akshay has completed shooting for movies including 2.0 and Padman already. His next movie Padman is scheduled to release on 26 January next year. He is wrapping up the shoot for Gold, while also simultaneously prepping for Kesari.

Let’s wait and watch how the makers of Mogul react to this decision of Akshay.