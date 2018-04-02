Akshay Kumar Used To Save Money To Buy International Magazines; Read On To Know Why!

Bollywood star Akshay Kumar, one of the most suave celebrities of the industry, says he drew a part of his fashion sense from tracking Hollywood celebrities via film magazines.

At the inaugural GQ Style Awards here on Saturday, Akshay received the GQ Legend honour, read a statement.

He said: “I’d heard this saying that style is either there with you or it’s not there with you. But you see, I bought my style with money while growing up. And that’s a fact and many of us do it.”

“I used to save up money to buy international magazines only to tear out the pages that featured Hollywood celebrities, so I could follow their fashion sensibilities and use that as inspiration to work on my own fashion sense and style. And I see many actors doing that even today.”